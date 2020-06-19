Letter: The worst part of mask wearing? It hides your smile

Regarding “5 tips for wearing face masks in hot weather” (June 17):It is prudent and courteous that we wear masks when we are out and about. However, there is a danger that comes with the mask. What, you may ask? Wearing a mask erases the smiles you usually see, and what we all need right now are smiles. If you are 6 feet away from someone, slip that mask off, look them in the eye and smile. I guarantee you will feel better and so will the other person.
D.R. Phillips • Eureka
