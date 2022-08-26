Letter: There are many factors making city go down the drain

Regarding “St. Louis records 5 homicides in less than 24 hours, 13 in a week” (Aug. 22): I live in Jefferson County on my four acres of peace, but I do go into St. Louis often for work or pleasure.

The city’s population is around 300,000 and is trending downward. I believe it’s because of the poor leadership of Mayor Tishaura Jones. It seems to me she is only worried about police oversight while murders and crime soar. She should be helping the police.

Other factors contributing to the city’s decline are Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who seems afraid of prosecuting criminals, and Rep. Cori Bush, who wants to defund the police. That’s crazy. St. Louis needs more police, not fewer. Why would anyone want to be a St. Louis police officer and get little support from elected officials?

Plus, let’s not forget corrupt aldermen Jeffrey Boyd, Lewis Reed and John Collins-Muhammad (Ex-St. Louis alderman pleads guilty in federal bribery case” Aug. 24). Aldermen are supposed to help citizens instead of lining their own pockets.

St. Louis was once a beautiful city, but it is going down the drain, in my opinion. I’m glad I have my four acres and only see that mess from afar.

Matthew Ponder • Barnhart