Letter: There are more sins beyond simply being pro-choice

Regarding “Divided US Catholic bishops will debate Communion policy” (May 26): Catholic bishops are scheduled to vote this month on whether to withhold Communion from politicians and others who are pro-choice. There are 10 commandments and seven deadly sins. To radically oppose one sin, while turning a blind eye to other major sins, is an ethical dilemma and sends a message that the faithful can do what they want, just don’t speak in favor of allowing abortion.

What about politicians who support and defend gun manufacturers and gun sellers whose products are solely meant for murder? What about politicians who enable and make laws to allow corporate executives to pay themselves 200 or 300 times more than their workers? What about politicians who continually lie (bear false witness) in efforts to harm anyone they choose to demean? What about politicians who do not keep the Sabbath yet proclaim their fealty to God? Punishing politicians for one sin and rewarding other politicians for their unjustified sin seems like a very bad position for anyone standing in judgment of others.