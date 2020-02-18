Letter: There are still plenty of 'old white guys' around

Regarding the letter “Forget diversity, award those who are most qualified” (Feb. 14): My, my, my. We unqualified women and people of color have aggravated that letter writer by appearing everywhere — even on TV.
As a woman, I humbly apologize for having diverted attention from the “old white men who seem to get the least consideration.” Personally, I did not need encouragement to improve. It was luck: good parents and sufficient money. I suggest the letter writer take comfort in Congress, where old white men still dominate. And then there’s that old white man, President Donald Trump, in that old White House, threatening to end nuclear peace, climate improvement, and our democracy itself. He’s at the top. Maybe that would console the letter writer.
Beth Powell • St. Louis County