Regarding “‘She didn’t want to leave us with a burden’: Son says onset of dementia led to murder, attempted suicide” (Nov. 22): I was incredibly saddened as I read this story that recounted the tragic steps taken by a local woman who feared that, because of her dementia, she would become unable to care for her disabled daughter and didn’t want to pass that “burden” on to other family members.
As a social worker with the Alzheimer’s Association, I work with families every day who are living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. I see their challenges and uncertainty. I also see how tapping into support and services can help — whether that’s calling the association’s 24/7 helpline (1-800-272-3900), participating in a support group or education class, or meeting with a social worker. All of these free services are available for St. Louis area residents.
I would encourage anyone living with Alzheimer’s or dementia and/or their caregivers to reach out to the association, a doctor or another support organization, such as your local Area Agency on Aging office. The important thing is to know you’re not alone — help is available.
Cheryl Kinney • Warson Woods