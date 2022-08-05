Letter: There is no downside to banning assault weapons again

Regarding "House passes bill banning certain semi-automatic guns" (Aug. 1): Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley should support this legislation to ban assault weapons in the Senate. Back in 1994, the law was to not sell assault rifles and large capacity magazines to civilians. They can make this law again.

No guns were taken away from any Americans back then, and none would be taken now if this law passes. It should be obvious to rational people that weapons of war should not be sold to teenagers just because they have the money to buy one. Parents in Uvalde, Texas, know this because some of their children couldn't be identified because the weapons inflicted so much carnage. That should make senators sick. So why not do something about it?

Missouri's senators should vote pro-life and vote for this assault weapons ban. If they vote no, they are voting pro-death. I know they follow their religious beliefs. I know of no religion that preaches death to innocent children and civilians.

This legislation would harm no one and just might let a few more children grow up to adulthood. How that can be so bad?

Paul Schroeder • Florissant