Letter: There is no excuse for parents to leave kids in a hot car

Regarding Gilles Einstein and Mark McDaniel's guest column "Forgetting a baby in the backseat? Yes, it could be you." (July 21): Yes, we all forget where we put our keys or lose track of our glasses. We should not forget our child in the back seat.
I'm sure these authors are excellent in their fields. Do not give parents the excuse of habit memory or some other reason they forget they have a child in the car. I urge parents to stop focusing on their phones or work and focus on their child.
Liz Dunn • Lake Saint Louis