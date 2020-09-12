 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: There’s a much better way to run a presidential election
0 comments

Letter: There’s a much better way to run a presidential election

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Election chiefs worry about uncertainty as voting nears

FILE - In this June 1, 2020, file photo a stack of table top voting booths are stored at the Allegheny County Election Division's warehouse on the Northside of Pittsburgh. Election officials are bracing for a potentially chaotic election, trying to navigate the risks of voting during a pandemic, a tidal wave of mail ballots and the president fanning skepticism about the validity of the tabulation. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

 Gene J. Puskar

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s Sept. 6 column, “We’re having the wrong debate about the Electoral College”: The present system of electing the president is neither fair nor rational.

One would think the candidate who wins the most votes wins the election, and that every vote cast is equal. But this is not so. As McDermott explains, the candidate who wins in each state (with two exceptions) gets all the state’s electoral votes and the losers get none. He suggests each state allot its electoral votes to be equivalent to the actual percentage of votes cast in that state. Larger states get fewer electoral votes per population than smaller states, so that the value of each electoral vote is still inequitable.

However, the League of Women Voters supports another option: the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, in which each state agrees to allot all its electoral votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the election. If enough states whose electoral votes total at least 270 join the compact, the president would be elected with each vote being equal. This process has already begun. So far fifteen states and the District of Columbia with a combined total of 196 electoral votes have signed the compact. Only 74 more electoral votes are needed for the compact to become effective. Then every vote in every state would be equal.

Sydell Shayer • Creve Coeur

League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports