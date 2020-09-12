Letter: There’s a much better way to run a presidential election

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s Sept. 6 column, “We’re having the wrong debate about the Electoral College”: The present system of electing the president is neither fair nor rational.
One would think the candidate who wins the most votes wins the election, and that every vote cast is equal. But this is not so. As McDermott explains, the candidate who wins in each state (with two exceptions) gets all the state’s electoral votes and the losers get none. He suggests each state allot its electoral votes to be equivalent to the actual percentage of votes cast in that state. Larger states get fewer electoral votes per population than smaller states, so that the value of each electoral vote is still inequitable.
However, the League of Women Voters supports another option: the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, in which each state agrees to allot all its electoral votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the election. If enough states whose electoral votes total at least 270 join the compact, the president would be elected with each vote being equal. This process has already begun. So far fifteen states and the District of Columbia with a combined total of 196 electoral votes have signed the compact. Only 74 more electoral votes are needed for the compact to become effective. Then every vote in every state would be equal.
Sydell Shayer • Creve Coeur
League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.