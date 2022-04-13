Letter: There’s more to Hunter Biden’s laptop than disinformation

The editorial “As Biden’s son is investigated, Biden is staying out of it. How refreshing.” (March 31) states: “Meanwhile, it’s refreshing to have a president who responds to a federal inquiry into his own circle by staying out of the way and above the fray, instead of acting like a cornered mob boss.” In my opinion, that statement isn’t true. I suspect there is about the same amount of evidence as when some news outlets asserted the Hunter Biden laptop story was just more Russian disinformation.