Letter: There’s no shame in heroic Afghanistan withdrawal
The Latest: Taliban flag flies at Afghan presidential palace

Foreigners board a Qatar Airways aircraft at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Some 200 foreigners, including Americans, flew out of Afghanistan on an international commercial flight from Kabul airport on Thursday, the first such large-scale departure since U.S and foreign forces concluded their frantic withdrawal at the end of last month. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

 Bernat Armangue

Regarding the editorial “Costly drone mistake bolsters doubts about Biden’s Afghanistan strategy” (Sept. 21): I am getting a little tired of all the criticism regarding the withdrawal of more than 100,000 evacuees from Afghanistan in under two weeks time. The U.S. military, State Department and White House made a heroic effort, in my opinion.

Yes it was chaotic, yes it was dangerous. But our military did this without having the luxury of controlling the exterior of the Kabul airport. I don’t believe our government has anything to be ashamed of.

Vincent Salih • St. Louis

