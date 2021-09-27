Letter: There’s no shame in heroic Afghanistan withdrawal

Regarding the editorial “ Costly drone mistake bolsters doubts about Biden’s Afghanistan strategy” (Sept. 21): I am getting a little tired of all the criticism regarding the withdrawal of more than 100,000 evacuees from Afghanistan in under two weeks time. The U.S. military, State Department and White House made a heroic effort, in my opinion.

Yes it was chaotic, yes it was dangerous. But our military did this without having the luxury of controlling the exterior of the Kabul airport. I don’t believe our government has anything to be ashamed of.