Letter: There was no massive voter fraud; it's time to move on
The author of a Nov. 25 letter asked that President-elect Joe Biden’s attempt to “steal the election through massive voter fraud” be addressed ("Story on Biden's dogs misdirects election attention"). This is a serious claim, and it’s time to look at the reality.

Dozens of suits have been brought in states throughout the country, and virtually all have been tossed out by the courts. The results are being certified by the states. No evidence of massive voter fraud has been presented.

With President Donald Trump having the full force of the FBI at his command, the letter writer should ask himself: How could they not turn up any traces of fraud? And if the alleged “deep state” is so capable of pulling off this elaborate scheme, how did they not flip a few Senate races? Surely, if they could engineer a nearly 7 million-vote margin for Biden, they could steal a Senate race.

This story of massive voter fraud has been repeated by Trump for so long, and echoed by conservative media that millions of Americans say they believe it. Unless the next discussion of voter fraud comes accompanied with a robust set of facts, it’s time for all Americans to drop this issue and move on.

Joe Leindecker • St. Louis   

