Letter: There's no excuse for delaying Marianists' victims list
0 comments

Letter: There's no excuse for delaying Marianists' victims list

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
US Catholic bishops: clergy sex abuse claims tripled in 2019

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2018, file photo victims of clergy sexual abuse, or their family members, react as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. U.S. Roman Catholic bishops said Thursday, June 25, 2020 that the church tallied 4,434 sex abuse allegations against clergy in the 2018-19 audit year, triple the number seen the previous year, with much of the increase stemming from a wave of lawsuits and claims by survivors of decades-old molestation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 Matt Rourke

Regarding “Catholic order names alleged child sexual abusers who worked at St. Louis area high schools” (June 25): After decades of protecting predators, a locally based religious order recently released the names of dozens of child molesters it employed at area high schools, both past (DeAndreis and Coyle) and present (Vianney, Chaminade and St. Mary’s).

I wondered why are they just disclosing this now. So I checked the website of the group, the Marianists. It said, “Our intent was to publish the list during the recent Lenten season. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the provincial council discerned it was in the best interest of the Province and our institutions to postpone the announcement to a more prudent time. The decision was later made to publish this list in June 2020.” Huh?

What’s prudent about hiding — for even just weeks or months — the identities of 46 clerics that their own colleagues and supervisors publicly acknowledge are or were “found to have sexually abused a minor?" Those aren’t my words. That’s straight from the Marianist website.

That deliberate delay is irresponsible, not “prudent.” That’s giving criminals more time to hide their tracks, intimidate their victims, change their names, move overseas and take more and smarter steps to evade justice.

Dan Mosby • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports