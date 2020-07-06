Letter: There's no excuse for delaying Marianists' victims list

Regarding “Catholic order names alleged child sexual abusers who worked at St. Louis area high schools” (June 25): After decades of protecting predators, a locally based religious order recently released the names of dozens of child molesters it employed at area high schools, both past (DeAndreis and Coyle) and present (Vianney, Chaminade and St. Mary’s).
I wondered why are they just disclosing this now. So I checked the website of the group, the Marianists. It said, “Our intent was to publish the list during the recent Lenten season. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the provincial council discerned it was in the best interest of the Province and our institutions to postpone the announcement to a more prudent time. The decision was later made to publish this list in June 2020.” Huh?
What’s prudent about hiding — for even just weeks or months — the identities of 46 clerics that their own colleagues and supervisors publicly acknowledge are or were “found to have sexually abused a minor?" Those aren’t my words. That’s straight from the Marianist website.
That deliberate delay is irresponsible, not “prudent.” That’s giving criminals more time to hide their tracks, intimidate their victims, change their names, move overseas and take more and smarter steps to evade justice.
Dan Mosby • St. Louis
