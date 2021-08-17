Letter: There's no medical cure for lack of personal responsibility

Regarding the letter "Insults won't coax vaccine skeptics to change their minds" (Aug. 13): Its been said that personal responsibility cannot be forced, that common sense cannot be coerced, maturity cannot be manufactured, and there is no cure for stupidity. Elected officials and medical experts have tried using fear, legal edicts and guilt hoping to enforce self-responsibility. Those have failed, and miserably at that.

I have no doubt the medical experts have wished for a medication that provides maturity and wisdom, but that medical miracle is a long way off. And of course stupidity has always been incurable. I'm not accusing anyone refusing to get a vaccine of being stupid or immature. Some have genuine religious concerns, while others truly believe the shot is dangerous.

One of our primary rights is that of free choice. However, no one has the right to endanger the lives of others. If someone won't wear mask or get vaccinated and ends up causing the death of someone else, perhaps even their child, parent or spouse, will that guilt weigh on them? I hope they never find out.

Phil Reagan • Wentzville