Letter: There's no medical cure for lack of personal responsibility
Letter: There's no medical cure for lack of personal responsibility

Two free tickets to St. Louis Cardinals after getting vaccinated

I wanted to come get it before school started because I don't want to get COVID," said eighth grader Toni Gwynn, 13, who winces as RN Pam Wahlers administers her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 201, at North Central Community Health Center in Pine Lawn. Gywnn received two tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals September 29th baseball game after getting vaccinated. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding the letter "Insults won't coax vaccine skeptics to change their minds" (Aug. 13): Its been said that personal responsibility cannot be forced, that common sense cannot be coerced, maturity cannot be manufactured, and there is no cure for stupidity. Elected officials and medical experts have tried using fear, legal edicts and guilt hoping to enforce self-responsibility. Those have failed, and miserably at that.

I have no doubt the medical experts have wished for a medication that provides maturity and wisdom, but that medical miracle is a long way off. And of course stupidity has always been incurable. I'm not accusing anyone refusing to get a vaccine of being stupid or immature. Some have genuine religious concerns, while others truly believe the shot is dangerous. 

One of our primary rights is that of free choice. However, no one has the right to endanger the lives of others. If someone won't wear mask or get vaccinated and ends up causing the death of someone else, perhaps even their child, parent or spouse, will that guilt weigh on them? I hope they never find out.

Phil Reagan • Wentzville

