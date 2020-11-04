 Skip to main content
Letter: There's no 'right' to infect others with this virus
Letter: There's no 'right' to infect others with this virus

“Your right to swing your fist ends at my nose.” This is a concise way of reminding us that individual freedom is constrained by obligations we have to one another. I think of this maxim whenever people insist on going mask-free. Why does anyone have the “right” to risk infecting others with a deadly virus? How does the inconvenience of a wearing a mask trump saving lives? I have yet to hear a good answer to these questions.

Kathryn Zellich • Alton 

