 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thieves run free while theft victims suffer vehicle loss

  • 0
Thefts of Kias and Hyundais skyrocket

Car thieves busted the ignition switch to steal a Hyundai Elantra that is waiting for a new steering column on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, on the parking lot of Columbia Auto Repair in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “TikTok video sparks a rash of Kia and Hyundai auto thefts in St. Louis area” (Aug. 16): I believe car thefts in north St. Louis County are out of control, and after my recent experience being a victim, I can see why.

In my opinion, police have no intention of looking for and arresting any of these thieves. If they happen to find the victim’s car, they have it towed to their contracted tow yard, where the owner can go see and pick up what is left of the vehicle. Then the owner has to pay $250 in cash to have the vehicle towed to a body shop for repair or so the insurance company can total the car. Either way, the thief runs free, even if the person was caught on camera, to steal the next car.

People are also reading…

Jerry Jerden • Granite City

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News