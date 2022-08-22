Letter: Thieves run free while theft victims suffer vehicle loss

In my opinion, police have no intention of looking for and arresting any of these thieves. If they happen to find the victim’s car, they have it towed to their contracted tow yard, where the owner can go see and pick up what is left of the vehicle. Then the owner has to pay $250 in cash to have the vehicle towed to a body shop for repair or so the insurance company can total the car. Either way, the thief runs free, even if the person was caught on camera, to steal the next car.