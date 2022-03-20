Letter: Think creatively to recruit and retain city police officers

Regarding “St. Louis bill would require new police officers to stay 4 years or repay city training costs” (Feb. 24): Recently, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed and sent to Mayor Tishaura Jones a bill that requires police recruits trained at taxpayer expense to pay the city back if they leave the police force within the first two years of service. Do all municipalities do this?

We are asking St. Louis police officers to work in the highest-crime part of the metro area, the most dangerous areas, the areas with the highest degree of anti-police sentiment. Plus they pay 1% of their earnings for the joy of working in the city. Their pay is about $5,000 less than St. Louis County police officers.

Rather than focus on punishing city officers, why not incentivize them and make them want to stay? Raising their salaries would be a good start, or giving them annual bonuses if they actually live inside the city limits. Perhaps the city should let retired police officers come back as part time employees while still receiving their full pensions. I believe it’s important to think creatively to recruit officers.

If the city wants the best people, it need to make them want to be city police officers, and they should be rewarded for making that choice and staying on the St. Louis police force.

Greg Rybacki • Maplewood