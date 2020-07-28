Letter: Think schools will be safe? Try spending a day in class

I read with disgust and anger Gov. Mike Parson’s comments on opening schools (“Missouri gov. downplays kids getting coronavirus at school,” July 20). It is incomprehensible that he’s willing to experiment with lives during a pandemic.
Parson knows children and teachers will catch the virus and spread it. Will Parson let us know how many deaths from this experiment are acceptable before he’s forced to shut things down, or will that scientific data be kept a secret?
I ask, as a retired teacher, with many friends and a daughter in the profession: Did the governor think to ask or take a poll on how many of them think this can be safely done?
It seems that if teachers and students are to be sacrificial lambs, they should have a voice, with facts backed by science, common sense and funding for their safety, including rapid testing.
I would challenge all politicians, school board and community members who think the risk is worth it to cancel their safe Zoom meetings and work in a classroom daily, so they can see firsthand how this experiment works out.
Diane Moffitt • Glendale
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.