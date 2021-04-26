Letter: Third-party restaurant delivery services are out of gas

Regarding "Restaurants, delivery apps still at odds as demand grows" (April 20): When is society going to stop dealing with these third-party restaurant delivery services, such as UberEats? In my opinion, these companies can't attract qualified personnel. When an order arrives ice cold and stuck to the box, you only get a credit, not a refund. We should teach these companies that service means following through and making sure the order arrives hot and on time. I believe if they can't provide quality service like this, they should either get out of the business or invest in better personnel.