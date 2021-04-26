 Skip to main content
Letter: Third-party restaurant delivery services are out of gas
Restaurants, delivery apps still at odds as demand grows

Jeffray Gardner, the owner of Marsatta Chocolate poses with a bag of cocoa beans at his company's office in Torrance, Calif., Sunday, March 28, 2021. Restaurants and delivery companies remain uneasy partners, haggling over fees and struggling to make the service profitable for themselves and each other. Gardner says he probably loses money on the one or two delivery orders he gets each day. But he’s still happy to work with delivery companies because they help him reach a wider audience. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

 Damian Dovarganes

Regarding "Restaurants, delivery apps still at odds as demand grows" (April 20): When is society going to stop dealing with these third-party restaurant delivery services, such as UberEats? In my opinion, these companies can't attract qualified personnel. When an order arrives ice cold and stuck to the box, you only get a credit, not a refund. We should teach these companies that service means following through and making sure the order arrives hot and on time. I believe if they can't provide quality service like this, they should either get out of the business or invest in better personnel.

Robin Gray • St. Louis

