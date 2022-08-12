Letter: This election season sees new lows in political advertising

Negative political advertising from both sides has become the norm over the last several years, and the standard seems to be on a downward spiral. Political advertising during this season’s Missouri primary however set a new precedent in the promotion of disunity, ignorance and hatefulness, includingads by defeated Republican Senate candidate Rep. Vickie Hartzler.

Her ad addressing the issue of women in sports featuring a young transgender individual hit an all time low in my opinion. I believe it was despicable to feature this young person’s name and photo to promote Hartzler’s conservative platform. Apparently, individual dignity and privacy have no meaning for Hartzler. Thankfully, those who voted in the primary chose someone else. I can only hope that voters reject such ignorant and hateful messages.