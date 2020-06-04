Letter: This has been a lousy year; 2020 must try to do better

I am quite disappointed with the year 2020. I’m going to need it to do better. January began with NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death. Then the pandemic started to creep up on us in February. In March we were closing down businesses, schools, churches and learning about social distancing.
April and May were a blur personally, staying at home with my kids, reminding myself to bathe and making weekly runs for groceries. Never would I have imagined being excited to see toilet paper on the store shelves. Graduation ceremonies were canceled, workers are furloughed, and summer is canceled. Now in June there are worldwide protests over social injustices.
2020 has hit us with one tribulation after another, and I am tired. We all are tired. We need growth and positivity again. We need hope. We need light to burst through the gray clouds. We need a miracle. I know that with perseverance, we will be able to heal after such traumatic experiences. In the meantime, I keep in my heart Louis Armstrong’s 1967 song “What A Wonderful World.” It may not be such a wonderful world right now, but we can’t be jaded. We can do better and we will.
The year is not over yet. It still has potential. I’m not going to give up on it. The best is still yet to come.
Kelly Daniel • Ferguson
