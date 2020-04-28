Letter: This pandemic has changed all of America’s priorities
0 comments

Letter: This pandemic has changed all of America’s priorities

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Gloomy summer looms as pandemic cancels US festivals, trips

FILE - In this April 26, 2020, file photo, a sign encourages people to practice social distance in Huntington Beach, Calif. As the weather warms, some already have begun venturing outside in larger numbers, despite guidance to stay home. Government officials say they aim to manage public health risks in a way that allows for a gradual return to normal, but with the course of the outbreak still unknown, nobody is sure what summer will bring. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

We are wondering when real life will start again. No sports, church services, schools, restaurants, bars and no shaking hands and hugs. Yet we are alive and able to get up each morning, open the windows, and see the sun rise.

The positive flip side of all of this is that we are able to collect our thoughts, interact with family and plan to be more intelligent, friendlier and more in touch with life’s basics. We are now changed forever whether we like it or not. We are now focused on the essentials of life and how to make it better for ourselves, our families and our neighbors. That is a miracle in itself.

Sure, now we greet each other by an elbow touch, a wave from six feet apart, or just a muffled hello from under a surgical mask, but that is the reality of the new normal. So we must embrace it and be comfortable with it.

Think how this experience has changed you. Think about how now your priorities have changed. Think about what is important now that was not important just a month ago. Will life be better when it is all over? Will you live life a minute, an hour, or a day at a time instead of thinking of the future? Yes, we have all changed, and we must value it for what it is.

William E. Mason • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports