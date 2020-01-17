Letter: This presidency is like stepping into 'The Twilight Zone'

Today’s political environment under President Donald Trump is akin to living in the surreal existence of the old TV program "The Twilight Zone" — complete with alternate facts added to alternate reality.
Clear, straight-forward presidential misdeeds are suppressed with explanations that wouldn’t pass muster coming from a cornered grade-school child. Spoken, damaging words by acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, recorded in front of journalists, are later explained that what you heard is not what he meant.
Trump forbids all of his immediate staff from testifying, plus he refuses to release any internal documents about the Ukraine matter, but somehow this is not seen as obstruction of justice. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has already determined the outcome of the trial.
And locally, Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley seem almost certain to vote in favor of the president. Whenever McConnell steps up to the microphone to comment, Blunt is positioned to his immediate left in a show of support. Hawley took it a step further, proving his party loyalty by suggesting the impeachment charges should be dropped.
In any other reality, Trump would be impeached and removed from office and the politicians who sold their souls to keep him in office would suffer punishment for their blind party allegiance. But that’s not the way it appears to be heading when we’re living in today’s twilight zone.
Greg Blattner • Chesterfield