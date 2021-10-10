Letter: Those demanding liberty must also consider others

Like many others, I have been mystified by the strident opposition to vaccination, mask-wearing and other methods to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A small but vocal group seems to feel that their liberty is being attacked by government tyranny.

In an effort to understand their point of view, I consulted one of the greatest documents on this issue — John Stuart Mill’s “On Liberty” (1859).

Mill says in Chapter III: “The spirit of improvement is not always a spirit of liberty, for it may aim at forcing improvements on an unwilling people; and the spirit of liberty, in so far as it resists such attempts, may ally itself locally and temporarily with the opponents of improvement.”

Mill concludes, however, that eventually the desire for “liberty” at any cost will accept some restrictions for the greater improvement for the greatest number of individuals. I hope and pray that he is right.

CJ Zander • Richmond Heights