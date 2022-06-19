 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Those driving luxury cars can afford to license them

Expired paper license plate

A temporary license plate which expired on April 30, 2021, is photographed on June 29, 2021 in St. Louis.

Regarding “St. Charles police targeting expired temp tags in new ‘zero tolerance’ initiative” (June 12): When will St. Louis and St. Louis County step up do what St. Charles is doing? By that I mean pulling over cars with expired temporary tags and issuing summons, with a zero-tolerance approach.

Surely, most of the drivers who disregard paying for plates also ignore insurance payments as well. Think of the thousands of dollars of revenue that could be collected in addition to getting some bogus drivers off the street. Thousands of good people respect the law and wait in lines at the Department of Motor Vehicles to license their cars and trucks.

By the way, it seems to me that many of these unlicensed cars I see are not old “beaters” but rather BMWs, Range Rovers, Mercedes and other luxury cars. If people can afford these cars, they can license them.

Rob Ritzer • Richmond Heights

