Letter: Those not testifying before Congress flouting our laws

Regarding “ Garland gives no insight on Bannon decision ” (Oct. 21): I guess we now officially live in a country where certain people are above the law. Blatant crimes with incriminating video and audio evidence are ignored if you are a well-known person with political connections.

There can be no respect for the law because criminals are now given a pass if there is a possibility of political repercussions if they are indicted. Attorney General Merrick Garland must show some backbone and indict those who refuse to testify before Congress.