Letter: Those pardoned by Trump should confess their crimes
Regarding "New round of Trump clemency benefits Manafort, other allies" (Dec. 24): One wonders what the U.S. Constitution’s framers were thinking when they gave the president unlimited power to issue pardons for federal crimes. It was subject to a lot of debate in the Continental Congress. Surprisingly, most delegates agreed that the president should have the pardon power, but there were worries. In 1788, Virginia delegate George Mason predicted the very predicament we’re in today, claiming that the president “ought not to have the power of pardoning, because he may frequently pardon crimes which were advised by himself.”

Curbing the president’s pardon power would require another amendment to the Constitution, but there may be a work-around that might need only congressional action. I’m not a lawyer, but I know if you plead guilty to a crime in a plea deal, you may be required to make an allocution statement, confessing in detail to what you did.

Anyone pardoned by President Donald Trump ought to be required to say what the crime was. This would give the public the satisfaction of justice — at least in the sense of identifying the crime and the offender — while still offering mercy. And, it would obviate pretty much every pardon President Trump has issued, because almost every allocution might implicate him.

Brian Fogarty • Creve Coeur  

