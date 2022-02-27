 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Those under dictators’ rule know what freedom means

Regarding “’Brutal act of war’: Russia attacks Ukraine, ‘shattering’ European peace” (Feb. 24): I’ve had had trouble sleeping knowing that innocent Ukrainians would once again come under the thumb of a ruthless Russian government, hell-bent on stripping them of their human rights and livelihood. My maternal grandparents, who were forced to live in endless fear and grinding poverty, fled the onslaught of pogroms in Ukraine while running through the night until they reached freedom in the U.S. Can there be no mercy for people who just want to live in peace and freedom?

This is all a result of letting a dictator, Vladimir Putin, run amok, including interfering in our own presidential election, which helped to spawn our own authoritarian, Donald Trump. The truckers, parents, and GOP legislators who protest for their freedom to not wear a mask or getting a vaccine have no idea what freedom really means. Wake up, America.

Roger Lewis • Clayton

