Letter: Those under dictators’ rule know what freedom means

Regarding “’Brutal act of war’: Russia attacks Ukraine, ‘shattering’ European peace” (Feb. 24): I’ve had had trouble sleeping knowing that innocent Ukrainians would once again come under the thumb of a ruthless Russian government, hell-bent on stripping them of their human rights and livelihood. My maternal grandparents, who were forced to live in endless fear and grinding poverty, fled the onslaught of pogroms in Ukraine while running through the night until they reached freedom in the U.S. Can there be no mercy for people who just want to live in peace and freedom?