 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Those who value others' lives should wear a mask
0 comments

Letter: Those who value others' lives should wear a mask

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Volunteers make masks

Aidong Cheng, of Chesterfield, sews face masks in her home basement work room, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Cheng, who has relatives in China, began making masks when the first COVID-19 case was reported in Missouri. She started giving them to friends and neighbors and has now donated to hospitals and nursing homes. She has a supply of material on hand due to the cancellation of the eco-friendly shopping bag-making classes she conducts at the St. Louis County Library. Cheng says, "If I work, and I sew, and everyone wears a mask, maybe the virus will go away faster." Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

 

When I grocery shop, I see many people who aren't wearing masks. This bothers me because my stepdad has stage 4 cancer, is in a high-risk age group, and his immune system is compromised. Many people are in this same situation.

Sometimes I have to help him and my mom, and the thought that I could inadvertently contract this disease and pass it on to them makes me sick. I can't afford to get this coronavirus.

Missouri cases are increasing rapidly, and we are a hot spot that was advised by the federal government to implement a mask mandate statewide. Yet Gov. Mike Parson cannot bring himself to order one. He believes that people will do the right thing when he himself doesn't always set the right example. Here's a little secret: People don't do what they are supposed to in most instances but, in this case, it could mean life or death. Even young people could have lasting damage from an asymptomatic infection. We are all in this together — unless we aren't all in this together.

We all think that this won't happen to our family. I hope that it never does but, out of a shred of value for someone else's life, at the very least, wear a mask.

Angela Ceccarini • St.Charles  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports