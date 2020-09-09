Letter: Those who value others' lives should wear a mask

When I grocery shop, I see many people who aren't wearing masks. This bothers me because my stepdad has stage 4 cancer, is in a high-risk age group, and his immune system is compromised. Many people are in this same situation.
Sometimes I have to help him and my mom, and the thought that I could inadvertently contract this disease and pass it on to them makes me sick. I can't afford to get this coronavirus.
Missouri cases are increasing rapidly, and we are a hot spot that was advised by the federal government to implement a mask mandate statewide. Yet Gov. Mike Parson cannot bring himself to order one. He believes that people will do the right thing when he himself doesn't always set the right example. Here's a little secret: People don't do what they are supposed to in most instances but, in this case, it could mean life or death. Even young people could have lasting damage from an asymptomatic infection. We are all in this together — unless we aren't all in this together.
We all think that this won't happen to our family. I hope that it never does but, out of a shred of value for someone else's life, at the very least, wear a mask.
Angela Ceccarini • St.Charles
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.