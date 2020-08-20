Letter: Those who want to lecture the city should move here

Apparently opinion writer Mark Travers does not approve of the causes that Rex Sinquefield supports with his own money (“Why waste millions on airport privatization when worthy projects go unfunded?, Aug. 14). Travers makes several recommendations as to how Sinquefield and other wealthy individuals should invest their money in order to make St. Louis a better place. It is fun to tell other people how to spend their money.
In that spirit, Travers should do something that would have an immediate, positive effect (no need waiting a generation or more): Move to the city of St. Louis. It has many great neighborhoods with amenities like quality housing stock and locally owned shops, restaurants and coffee bars. Once he has relocated, he can support those establishments. The real estate, earnings and sales taxes he pays would help grow the city’s tax base right now.
I know the ZIP codes in the city are not as fashionable as University City, Town & Country, Ladue and others, but city living has a lot to offer. I look forward to seeing Travers in the hood.
Thomas J. Neuner • St. Louis
