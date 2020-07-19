Letter: Those without masks are either ignorant or arrogant

Regarding “Mixed messages: Despite state guidance, Parson goes maskless, calls coverings ‘dang masks’” (July 14): Gov. Mike Parson calls it a “dang mask.” Even he doesn’t get it. The mask mandate is not about taking away personal freedoms any more than a smoking ban is about denying freedom of choice. They are both about protecting fellow citizens from harm that you could cause them. Whether it’s the coronavirus or secondhand smoke, we are all entitled to be free from the risk of harm caused by others, especially when that risk is so easily avoided.
When I see people walking around in indoor spaces without masks or wearing masks incorrectly, I assume it is because of either their ignorance or arrogance. Either way, it is a very real risk to everyone’s health. The problem is there is no penalty associated with failure to comply with the mask mandate. If law enforcement had the authority to write, say, $50 tickets for people not wearing masks, I think compliance would be close to 100% almost immediately. It has worked in other jurisdictions like Los Angeles, and it can work here. But until there is some teeth in the mask mandate, we will continue to see widespread noncompliance because even our governor (not to mention our president) thinks the “dang mask” thing is a personal choice. But it’s really only a choice of whether to subject your fellow man to the risk of infection, illness and possibly death.
Robert Lynch • Clayton
