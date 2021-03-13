 Skip to main content
Letter: Thousands died because Trump underplayed the virus
Letter: Thousands died because Trump underplayed the virus

In Lynn Schmidt’s column, “Seasons of fear, frustration, impatience and appreciation define this pandemic” (March 9), she missed one of the most prevalent emotions experienced by those paying attention: The outrage over Donald Trump and his supporters deliberately lying and underplaying the seriousness of the pandemic, and the need to take appropriate precautions.

Tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of people in this country died as a result of Trump and his co-conspirators’ deliberate pandering and abetting ignorance. Blood is on their hands. We should be outraged, and they should all be held accountable.

Robert Barczewski • Ballwin

