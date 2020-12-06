Letter: Threats by Trump lawyer are alarming, irresponsible

Regarding “Trump attorney issues call for violence against truth-telling former election cybersecurity official” (Dec. 1): Referring to Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, one of President Donald Trump’s attorneys, Joe diGenova, recently tweeted: “That guy is a Class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered, taken out at dawn and shot.” He later claimed that what he tweeted was “clearly a joke and nothing more than hyperbole.”

A person who yells “fire” in a crowded auditorium would never get away with such a claim. Trump tweeted “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great Second Amendment. It is under siege!” Trump also tweeted to his followers to liberate Michigan and Minnesota. And then Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was threatened not long after the president’s tweet. And there is this Trump tweet gem: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”