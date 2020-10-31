 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Three horsemen of the apocalypse have arrived
0 comments

Letter: Three horsemen of the apocalypse have arrived

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Apocalypse Trump

In 2020 we have the coronavirus pandemic raging across the country. We have war in our streets between police forces and those seeking justice through change. And we have lines at food banks and unemployment figures unseen in generations.

That is three of the Bible’s four horsemen of the apocalypse. Somebody up there is not so gently telling us that we made a bad (but correctable) mistake in November 2016.

William Woods • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Editorial

Up For Discussion: P-D's Editorial Board discusses recommendation for Missouri's 15th District senate race

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports