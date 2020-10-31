Letter: Three horsemen of the apocalypse have arrived

In 2020 we have the coronavirus pandemic raging across the country. We have war in our streets between police forces and those seeking justice through change. And we have lines at food banks and unemployment figures unseen in generations.
That is three of the Bible’s four horsemen of the apocalypse. Somebody up there is not so gently telling us that we made a bad (but correctable) mistake in November 2016.
William Woods • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.