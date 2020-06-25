Letter: Three other important dates deserve recognition

Amid the clamor to declare the June 19 celebration of Juneteenth a national holiday, three other dates also deserve recognition.
The original Emancipation Proclamation, which triggered the June 19, 1865, reading of that same document in Galveston, Texas, was actually declared on Jan. 1, 1863, by President Abraham Lincoln. The reading in Texas more than two years later, while very important, was not the date the document was first officially promulgated. The initial Emancipation Proclamation declaration date is very consequential, but Jan. 1 suffers from calendar clutter. Perhaps a more scholarly individual could point out a significant event and date that led up to the Emancipation Proclamation that would be appropriate to use as the celebration date.
Because it was not considered in open rebellion at the time of the Emancipation Proclamation, that document had no legal bearing in Missouri in 1863. By state initiative, Missouri formally abolished slavery Jan. 11, 1865. Let's declare Jan. 11 Missouri Emancipation Day, and make it a state holiday.
On Dec. 6, 1865, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution outlawing slavery was ratified. Wouldn't it be fitting to declare every Dec. 6 as National Freedom Day in recognition of that event?
Ted Craig • Columbia, Mo.
