Letter: Three other important dates deserve recognition
0 comments

Letter: Three other important dates deserve recognition

  • 0
Subscribe: $20 for the rest of 2020
The Latest: Pence to meet with Black leaders in Tulsa

Malik Harris, left, leads protesters as they march towards the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington on Friday, June 19, 2020, to mark Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed from bondage, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

Amid the clamor to declare the June 19 celebration of Juneteenth a national holiday, three other dates also deserve recognition.

The original Emancipation Proclamation, which triggered the June 19, 1865, reading of that same document in Galveston, Texas, was actually declared on Jan. 1, 1863, by President Abraham Lincoln. The reading in Texas more than two years later, while very important, was not the date the document was first officially promulgated. The initial Emancipation Proclamation declaration date is very consequential, but Jan. 1 suffers from calendar clutter. Perhaps a more scholarly individual could point out a significant event and date that led up to the Emancipation Proclamation that would be appropriate to use as the celebration date.

Because it was not considered in open rebellion at the time of the Emancipation Proclamation, that document had no legal bearing in Missouri in 1863. By state initiative, Missouri formally abolished slavery Jan. 11, 1865. Let's declare Jan. 11 Missouri Emancipation Day, and make it a state holiday.

On Dec. 6, 1865, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution outlawing slavery was ratified. Wouldn't it be fitting to declare every Dec. 6 as National Freedom Day in recognition of that event?

Ted Craig • Columbia, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports