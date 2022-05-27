 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thumbs up to lacing chicken feed with contraceptives

Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods

FILE - A chicken looks in the barn at Honey Brook Farm in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., on April 18, 2022. An outbreak of avian flu is forcing farmers to cull their flocks and leading to concerns about even higher food prices. While it doesn't pose much of a threat to humans, the outbreak is prompting a new wave of some of the same conspiracy theories that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP, File)

 Lindsey Shuey

I say thumbs up regarding the “Cock-a-doodle-ugh” item in the May 22 Short takes editorial. While I agree that feral chickens overrunning Hawaii deserve the downward thumb, I believe the story, as a whole, deserves a high five.

After failing to trap the obviously not-so-birdbrained fowl, officials are considering an admirably un-American solution. Rather than indulge hunters by declaring open-season on the defenseless creatures, they are taking the more enlightened, humane route by looking at the possibility of lacing chicken food with contraceptives.

For the sake of the chickens, and of the children who will learn from this example that compassion beats killing, I hope the officials succeed (and that they do so before the Supreme Court bans contraceptives after it bans abortions).

Sarah Casey Newman • Lake Saint Louis

