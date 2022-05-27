Letter: Thumbs up to lacing chicken feed with contraceptives

I say thumbs up regarding the “Cock-a-doodle-ugh” item in the May 22 Short takes editorial. While I agree that feral chickens overrunning Hawaii deserve the downward thumb, I believe the story, as a whole, deserves a high five.

After failing to trap the obviously not-so-birdbrained fowl, officials are considering an admirably un-American solution. Rather than indulge hunters by declaring open-season on the defenseless creatures, they are taking the more enlightened, humane route by looking at the possibility of lacing chicken food with contraceptives.

For the sake of the chickens, and of the children who will learn from this example that compassion beats killing, I hope the officials succeed (and that they do so before the Supreme Court bans contraceptives after it bans abortions).

Sarah Casey Newman • Lake Saint Louis