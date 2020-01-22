Letter: TIF would have solved Creve Coeur flooding problems

Regarding “Maryland Heights officials weigh options after Page says TIF use in green space ‘should be rare’” (Jan. 17): The proposed tax increment financing to develop the Maryland Park Lake District generated much discussion, most of it negative. A major benefit of the proposal would have been a pump station to alleviate flooding in the Lake District area.
The major source of flooding is due to storm water from development in the watersheds that drain into this area. Much of this development occurred after 1960, when no storm water retention requirements existed. The storm water was simply sent downstream, where it ends up in Creve Coeur Lake, which can fill up and cause flooding.
We can’t require the developments that don’t have storm water retention to construct them. Those mistakes could have been corrected by installing a pump station to alleviate this situation. The proposed TIF district funds would have helped to significantly fund that. The pump station would not raise the river level.
The benefits extended beyond the property and business owners in the proposed district. St. Louis County residents would have benefited from the full use of Creve Coeur Park, allowing Marine Avenue and Creve Coeur Mill Roads to remain open for access to the soccer parks, golf course and other recreational activities. The TIF Commission should have voted for, and recommended to the Maryland Heights City Council, full implementation of the proposed TIF district in the Maryland Park Lake District.
Warren Stemme • Chesterfield
Director of the Howard Bend Levee District