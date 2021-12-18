Letter: Tighter laws needed to protect young athletes from abuse

Regarding “$380 million sexual abuse settlement caps biggest scandal in U.S. Olympic history” (Dec. 13): Hundreds of female gymnasts reached a settlement with USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee in the case against Larry Nassar, who sexually abused young athletes over many decades. Congress has unanimously passed two bipartisan laws regarding the protection of young athletes (the SafeSport Act of 2017 and the Empowering Athletes Act of 2020). But how is prevention or protection possible when, as Simone Biles testified in September, “the entire system enabled the abuse of athletes”?

The influence of coaches and other authority figures over athletes, often starting at a very young age, cannot be overstated. Sports — professional, amateur or recreational — are breeding grounds for physical, sexual and emotional abuse through coercion, manipulation and exploitation. Abusers in sports participate in a system that protects them and provides fewer consequences for them than for the abused athletes who attempt to speak out.