Letter: Time for a law limiting Supreme Court to nine justices

In response to the letter “Isn’t Trump trying to pack the Supreme Court now?” (Oct. 20), the answer is no. The U.S. Supreme Court has been limited to nine justices since the Judiciary Act of 1869. That policy has been in place for more than 150 years. Talk of really packing the court to 11 or 13, or even 15 justices, is actually changing the number of justices, regardless of their political affiliation.
Currently, when the number of justices falls below nine, the sitting president gets to nominate a replacement judge. Of course, any president, Republican or Democrat, is going to nominate a judge who appears favorable toward that president’s conservative or liberal leanings, and that is simply the way it works. That is not packing the court, but trying to change the number of justices is court packing. Maybe it’s time for Congress to pass a law stating the number of Supreme Court justices is, and always will, remain a maximum of nine.
Gary Arbesman • Chesterfield
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.