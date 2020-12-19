Letter: Time for a modern update to several tired, old comic strips

I am thoroughly enjoying the updated Mark Trail comic. Thanks to Jules Rivera for taking this strip from 1945 to 2020. She should be given the task of updating some of the other strips that are stuck in time.

Trixie of Hi & Lois needs to be out of diapers and in school. Chip should be in college and the twins in high school. In Blondie, Mr. Dithers should be retired and Dagwood should be the CEO. He could hire Alexander and find out what it is really like to be the boss of a slacker. Cookie can be an internet influencer and Blondie needs grandchildren. Beetle Bailey either needs a promotion or should leave the Army and marry Miss Buxley. Sarge is long overdue for an anger management class. Everything else has been upended this year because of the coronavirus, so why not shake up the comic pages?