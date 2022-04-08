Letter: Time for Americans to recommit to responsible drinking

Regarding "Missouri considers plan to make drunken drivers pay child support" (March 7): According to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines, adults who drink alcohol should limit intake to two drinks or less per day for men and one drink or less a day for women.

Determining that is sometimes difficult, that's why the Distilled Spirits Council has created a website, standarddrinks.org, that includes a drink calculator as well as other information on responsible drinking.

While the overwhelming majority of adults drink responsibly when they choose to drink, there are some who shouldn’t drink, and it’s always important for individuals to talk to their physician about alcohol consumption.

Amanda Berger, Ph.D. • Washington D.C.