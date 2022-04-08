 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Time for Americans to recommit to responsible drinking

  • 0
Halloween cocktails

The Zombie, photographed on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, makes an interesting Halloween cocktail. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

  

Regarding "Missouri considers plan to make drunken drivers pay child support" (March 7): According to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines, adults who drink alcohol should limit intake to two drinks or less per day for men and one drink or less a day for women.

Determining that is sometimes difficult, that's why the Distilled Spirits Council has created a website, standarddrinks.org, that includes a drink calculator as well as other information on responsible drinking.

While the overwhelming majority of adults drink responsibly when they choose to drink, there are some who shouldn’t drink, and it’s always important for individuals to talk to their physician about alcohol consumption.

Amanda Berger, Ph.D. • Washington D.C. 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News