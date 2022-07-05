Letter: Time for John Danforth to stop endorsing candidates

Regarding "Danforth Super PAC to spend up to $20M to lift independent John Wood in Senate race" (June 30): I believe former senator John Danforth has made yet another serious mistake. His theory seems to be that John Wood's running as an independent for Senate will avoid a victory by Eric Greitens. My predicted result is that Wood and the Democratic nominee will divide the anti-Republican vote, thus ensuring Greitens' victory. Mr. Danforth should stop advocating for people; his results are terrible.