Letter: Time for local leaders to put money where their mouth is

Regarding the photo essay “Youth rally against police brutality marches through wealthy suburbs” (June 6): I was glad to see hundreds of people at the recent protest march in Frontenac. My fervent hope is that these same participants will continue to advocate for equality and inclusion. As a suburban white woman who has benefited in countless ways from her white privilege, I know there are many issues to address here locally.
Will Town and Country dismantle its 1-acre zoning requirement in order to allow affordable housing in the community so that, perhaps, the workers who toil at Delmar Gardens could actually live nearby and their children could attend the outstanding Parkway School District? Will we pressure our banks to open branches in minority communities so that perhaps black-owned businesses can take advantage of loans from the CARES Act? Will we all perhaps be willing to pay a bit more so that workers at meatpacking plants and grocery stores can earn a living wage? Will we stage a charitable event for the NAACP Legal Fund with the same zeal that we raise money for the annual auction at our child’s school?
As a predominantly white community with considerable financial clout, we can effect change for these and other issues. Achieving economic equality and true inclusivity will require people of privilege and power to advocate for minorities who have not had a level playing field in life. Joining a protest march is only the first step.
Debbie Cole • St. Louis County
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.