Letter: Time for St. Louis to replace Superintendent Adams

Regarding Dorothy Rohde-Collins’ guest column “Losing faith in St. Louis” (July 4): I agree with Rohde-Collins that city leadership has failed St. Louis Public Schools. The first and foremost problem is Superintendent Kelvin Adams, in my opinion. It is way past time for him to step down. Brought in by the unelected Special Administrative Board from New Orleans, Adams’ time here has been marked by falling test scores, craven obeisance to outside politicians, and harmful dalliance with charter schools.

His partnership with Kipp does nothing to help city schools. The Consortium Partnership Network, his boondoggle to charterize schools, was a failure and a shameful waste of students’ time.

Also, last August, Adams participated in an effort that nearly allowed the elected board to be usurped by a gaggle of nonprofits beholden to the charter school lobby’s money bag, Opportunity Trust. To me, that was a fireable offense. Regaining accreditation, the one positive aspect of Adams tenure, came not because of student achievement. Test scores dropped precipitously during the Smarter Balanced Assessment testing.

Nick Clement • St. Louis