Letter: Time is now for U.S. leadership against global warming

We are all seeing the rise of many natural disasters, which are happening more frequently because of climate change . I volunteer to serve families after natural disasters and have seen firsthand the hardship and crisis created by these events. Many families may never fully recover emotionally or monetarily.

It is always seems those most marginalized are the ones who suffer the greatest consequences. This is true within our own nation and also on a global scale. I believe that we in the United States have a moral obligation to lead in our commitment to reversing our abuse of the environment. We must lead toward a carbon-neutral future with an ambitious national commitment. I believe in solving the climate crisis and prioritizing the needs of those who are most vulnerable. Let us all call for the moral leadership of Congress and the U.S. government at this critical moment.