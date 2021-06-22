Letter: Time to correct our history of underfunding education

Deb Lavender’s guest column “Why isn’t Missouri spending this money?” (June 15) was right on target. Like her, I wonder why the Missouri Legislature hasn’t used any of the $7.3 billion it now has for K-12 and higher education. State funding in Missouri for both K-12 and higher education has consistently ranked 49 or 50 in the nation.

Over the last 10 years, state funding for higher education has increased nationwide by an average of 12.4%, with some states increasing funding by more than 40%. But in Missouri, funding has decreased during that same period by 13.7%, the only state that had reduced funding. When adjusted for inflation, that decrease is actually 26%.

The national average for higher education funding per student it $304, with some states providing more than $700 per student. In Missouri, the funding is less than $200 per student — again, the lowest in the nation.

Studies have shown that for every $1 Missouri invests in higher education, the state’s gross domestic production increases by more than $10. Where else can the state get a better return on its investment?