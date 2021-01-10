Letter: Time to flip the switch and turn US back to democracy

Regarding the editorial “Trump, with a Hawley assist, incites supporters to insurrection” (Jan. 7): I watched in tears as our republic transformed into a banana republic. Pieces of our democracy fell and crumbled as President Donald Trump sat on top of the mountain of lies he created to bolster his ego that he didn’t lose the election.

I also watched in horror as rioters, violent domestic terrorists and looters were treated with more deference than the peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters were last June. They were met with armed guards. In 2017, when peaceful disabled protesters, seeking changes to the Affordable Care Act, were violently pulled out of their wheelchairs and dragged out of the Capitol building.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell belatedly said, “enough is enough.” Is it really? Because if it is, the Republican leadership should stand up to Trump and speak the truth, quell the fury of those who believe his lies, and work together with Democrats and others to help our nation heal.