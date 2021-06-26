Letter: Time to honor American Indians with national holiday

Regarding the editorial “Marking Juneteenth, the actual end of slavery, isn’t ‘Black history’ — it’s American history” (June 19): Juneteenth gives African Americans two national holidays, in addition to having the whole month of February as Black History Month. But I believe it’s way past time to also honor the American Indian, which is the name they prefer to go by rather than Native American according to a U.S. Census Bureau survey of 1995. They have been ignored for too long. Instead of observing Columbus Day, make that day American Indian Day, and make it a national holiday.
American Indians have contributed much to this country in the field of science, agriculture and sports. They also discovered the beneficial effects of quinine, ipecac and curare, which as a derivative has been used in anesthesia. In World War II, Navajo Code Talkers helped Marines transmit secret messages. Sports figures include Jim Thorpe, Lewis Tewanima and Russell Wilson.
American Indians were also a part of the political scene. Charles Curtis became the first American Indian U.S. senator and vice president, and Deb Haaland recently became the first American Indian cabinet member as the secretary of the Interior.
November is National American Indian Heritage Month, but the month is unrecognized. It is time to not only recognize that, but also to have a national holiday honoring American Indians. If African Americans can have a whole month recognized as Black History Month and two national holidays, it is only fitting that American Indians be given the same courtesy.
Lola Leland • Imperial