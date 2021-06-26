Letter: Time to honor American Indians with national holiday

Regarding the editorial “Marking Juneteenth, the actual end of slavery, isn’t ‘Black history’ — it’s American history” (June 19): Juneteenth gives African Americans two national holidays, in addition to having the whole month of February as Black History Month. But I believe it’s way past time to also honor the American Indian, which is the name they prefer to go by rather than Native American according to a U.S. Census Bureau survey of 1995. They have been ignored for too long. Instead of observing Columbus Day, make that day American Indian Day, and make it a national holiday.