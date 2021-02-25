 Skip to main content
Letter: Time to lock the clock and cancel daylight saving time
Letter: Time to lock the clock and cancel daylight saving time

Regarding "North Dakota considers permanent daylight saving time" (Feb. 8): On March 14, 1.6 billion people worldwide will be scratching their heads again as we spring our clocks forward one hour while the Earth continues to spin unchanged.

There is a movement to end daylight savings time because it has been associated with increased car accidents, mistakes at work, reported sick days, heart attacks and strokes. The switch to daylight saving time costs lives and money. Problems persist with dark mornings resulting in riskier travel to school and less sleep. It’s time for Missouri lawmakers to lock the clock and stay on standard time.

Erik Herzog • Webster Groves 

