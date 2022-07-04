Letter: Time to scrap the filibuster to preserve basic rights

Regarding the editorial “The filibuster is further endangering abortion rights. It’s time to scrap it.” (June 30): We need to get out the vote for all eligible voters. Vote out those who are part of this conspiracy to take away our constitutional and basic human rights. We are not going back to centuries of bondage. We are not going back to dependence on anyone, especially wealthy GOP legislators.
I believe the Supreme Court will overturn all anti-discrimination laws we have fought for over centuries. We must not allow gerrymandering. I believe we should eliminate the filibuster and the Electoral College. We should pack the U.S. Supreme Court. We must take back our country, democracy and our freedom to choose. President Joe Biden should use his executive orders for the good of this country.
Helen Casteel • St. Louis County