Letter: Time was right to end war and put taxes to better use

Regarding “GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal” (Aug. 17): For some people, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, there is no good time to stop a war. For most people, the best time to stop a war is as soon as possible.

Twenty years was 20 years too long. History will recall how many countries tried to conquer, occupy or otherwise change Afghanistan. They all gave up.

It’s time to let the Afghans fend for themselves. We really have no business trying to change the Afghan way of life. They are halfway around the world from us.

Think of the mothers and fathers who will lose no more sons or daughters. Think of the reduction in the military-industrial complex that President Dwight Eisenhower warned us about. Think of the reduced military expenses so our taxes can be spent on something sensible.

Thomas Brossard • Kirkwood