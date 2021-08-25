 Skip to main content
Letter: Time was right to end war and put taxes to better use
0 comments

Letter: Time was right to end war and put taxes to better use

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Deadly gunfire at airport; Taliban insist on US pullout date

In this Aug. 21, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Airmen and U.S. Marines guide evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Senior Airman Brennen Lege/U.S. Air Force via AP)

 Senior Airman Brennen Lege

Regarding “GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal” (Aug. 17): For some people, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, there is no good time to stop a war. For most people, the best time to stop a war is as soon as possible.

Twenty years was 20 years too long. History will recall how many countries tried to conquer, occupy or otherwise change Afghanistan. They all gave up.

It’s time to let the Afghans fend for themselves. We really have no business trying to change the Afghan way of life. They are halfway around the world from us.

Think of the mothers and fathers who will lose no more sons or daughters. Think of the reduction in the military-industrial complex that President Dwight Eisenhower warned us about. Think of the reduced military expenses so our taxes can be spent on something sensible.

Thomas Brossard • Kirkwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News